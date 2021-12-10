Mansfield Town fan jailed and banned over monkey noises at match
- Published
A football supporter has been jailed and banned from the game after shouting racist abuse and making monkey noise and gestures at a match.
Jamie Strouther was arrested during Mansfield Town's home game against Carlisle United on Tuesday.
At Nottingham Magistrates' Court, the 31-year-old was sentenced to six months and two weeks in prison.
He was also given an eight-year football banning order and banned from Mansfield Town's stadium for life.
Club warning
Nottinghamshire Police said after his racist behaviour was spotted, Strouther, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, became aggressive to stewards and pushed one away.
On Thursday he pleaded guilty to assault and racially aggravated public order offences.
Supt Claire Rukas said: "Incidents like these completely go against what sport is about and spoil the atmosphere, but most of all these comments and gestures are highly upsetting and degrading.
"I would also like to thank the supporters who came forward to report this after being appalled by Strouther's behaviour."
In a statement, Mansfield Town said it "completely condemns the use of racist language".
It added: "Anyone who is found guilty of such an offence will be banned from the club for life."
