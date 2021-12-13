Alison Harris avoids jail for stabbing woman in back
- Published
A woman who stabbed another woman in the back and arm has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Police were called to Heathfield Road in the Old Basford area of Nottingham on 15 October 2019 after reports a woman had been stabbed.
Nottinghamshire Police said Alison Harris, 50, had been drinking heavily.
Harris, of Aiden House, Old Basford, admitted causing grievous bodily harm in November 2019, but was given the two-year suspended sentence on Friday.
Police said the victim suffered "significant bleeding", but made a full recovery.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.