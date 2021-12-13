Mansfield: Two arrested after woman 'kicked in head'
Two people have been arrested after a woman was punched and kicked in a street attack in Nottinghamshire.
The victim was confronted by two women in Gladstone Street, Mansfield, at around 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
She suffered a black eye after reportedly being kicked in the head while on the floor, police said, and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Two women, aged 26 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police said they were checking CCTV footage from the area but also appealed for witnesses.
