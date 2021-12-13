Nottingham hotel owner sentenced for fire safety breaches
- Published
A man has been sentenced for breaching several fire safety regulations at a Nottingham hotel.
Chate Singh, 33, owner of Ebers Hotel on Mansfield Road, admitted six offences under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.
He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
According to the fire service, a judge said Singh's actions could have had "catastrophic consequences".
'Wholesale failure'
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said some of the breaches included failing to provide adequate fire safety training for staff, failing to implement procedures such as safety drills and failing to take general precautions to reduce the risk of fire.
Sentencing, a judge said Singh's conduct was "a wholesale failure to ensure the safety of staff and guests", adding it could have had "catastrophic consequences" in the event of a fire.
Tom Clark, fire protection station manager, said: "Whilst we are saddened that this case has had to be brought before the courts, fire safety deficiencies must be taken seriously, and the appropriate action taken when required."
Singh, of Manthorpe Road, in Grantham, Lincolnshire, was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £12,000.
He is the director of CP Nottingham Ltd, which responsible for the hotel. The company was fined £18,000 and also ordered to pay costs of £12,000.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.