Nottingham clubber arrested after showing knife to security

Published
The man was asked to put metal items in a tray before going through a knife arch

A man has been arrested after showing up to a nightclub with a knife.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to the venue in Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham, shortly after 23:00 GMT on Sunday.

The man had been asked to put his belongings in a tray for inspection when he arrived, prompting him to put down a phone, wallet and lock knife.

The 25-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

