MP Darren Henry unable to vote on new Covid rules after positive test
An MP says he cannot vote on new Covid rules for England later after testing positive for the virus.
Darren Henry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, said a lateral flow test on Sunday was negative but a further home test on Monday was positive.
He said he was in contact with someone in Parliament on Friday who tested positive on Sunday.
Mr Henry added he was self-isolating while awaiting the results of a PCR test.
The MP tweeted he was posting about his result to inform others who might be at risk, including the owner of micropub The Bird Hide in Attenborough, which Mr Henry visited on Saturday.
Mr Henry added his "big disappointment" was not being able to travel to London to vote against plans to introduce mandatory Covid passports to enter large venues like nightclubs.
"Unfortunately, there are no mechanisms for an MP to vote by proxy due to having to self-isolate and the pairing arrangements used when MPs are absent effectively record non-voting as an abstention," he said.
He is one of dozens of Tory MPs against the passes, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a big backbench rebellion over the proposed rules.
The Covid pass scheme, which would come into force on Wednesday, is still likely to pass as Labour intends to support it.
