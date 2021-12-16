Cyclist dies after collision with car in Carlton
Police have appealed for witnesses after a cyclist died following a collision with a car.
The 41-year-old rider suffered serious injuries in the crash on a roundabout off Colwick Loop Road in Carlton at about 07:15 GMT on Monday.
He died in hospital the following day, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The force said officers were continuing to support the man's family and appealed for anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.
Sgt Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life and our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this incredibly sad time."
