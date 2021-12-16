Woman dies in hospital after Newark house fire
A woman rescued from a house fire has died in hospital, a fire service has confirmed.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze in Eton Court, Newark, at 01:27 GMT on Wednesday.
Firefighters worked to tackle the fire while paramedics treated the rescued woman. She was then taken to hospital where she later died.
A joint police and fire investigation to determine the cause of the blaze is now under way.
Area manager Damien West said: "Everyone worked incredibly hard to save the woman's life and we are so sad to learn of her death."
He added staff would be in the area on Friday from 09:30 to speak to residents and offer reassurance and fire safety advice.
