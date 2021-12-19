Nottinghamshire PCSO releases Christmas song for charity
- Published
A police worker has written and released a Christmas song along with a music video to raise money for charity.
PCSO David Wesson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said he was inspired to write a single after Covid restrictions limited festivities last year.
He said it took about a week to write 'Christmas Ding Dong Ding' and proceeds would go to John Eastwood Hospice.
The hospice provides specialist palliative care to people as well as support for their families.
PCSO Wesson, who writes as a hobby, said the song uses rock-inspired undertones and cheery Christmas bells to paint the picture of a family preparing for Christmas.
"I think, like everyone, I was reminiscing about what a normal Christmas was like," he said. "I knew I just had to put pen to paper and make a song."
PCSO Wesson, who works with the neighbourhood team in Cotgrave, added: "The minute I created the song, I knew I wanted to use it to do some good... and raise some money for our Nottinghamshire Chief Constable's charity."
Colleagues at the force and members of the community volunteered for the music video.
Sgt Chris Jury said it was "fantastic" PCSO Wesson has created an "uplifting song" to raise money for charity.
He added residents have said they "can't stop singing the song, too, and that they love it".
