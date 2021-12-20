Man avoids jail over high-speed Nottinghamshire car chase
- Published
An 18-year-old man who rammed two police cars during a high-speed chase has been handed a suspended sentence.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers began tracing a car in Ranby, which hit more than 80mph as it fled.
An officer said it was "the worst standard of driving I've ever witnessed".
Bill Nicholson, of Chichester Walk in Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for 15 months.
'Complete disregard'
Nicholson was also ordered to complete a thinking skills programme and 20 rehabilitation days, and will be subject to a curfew for three months.
Police said a car believed to be on cloned number plates was followed on Old London Road in Ranby and went through Barnby Moor and into Blyth before officers managed to stop it.
PC James McClintock said Nicholson "was showing a complete disregard" for officers and other drivers before he was brought to a halt.
"This was, without doubt, the worst standard of driving I've ever witnessed in my 17 years as a police officer," he said.
"Nicholson took many, many risks driving how he did and travelling at such speeds and it is was pure luck that no-one was hurt."
