Retford: Arrests after teenager left with fractured skull
- Published
A 16-year-old boy is in hospital with a fractured skull and bleed on the brain after hitting his head outside a pub.
Nottinghamshire Police said he hit his head on the ground "moments after" being ejected from a premises in Churchgate, Retford, on Saturday night.
Two men, aged 25 and 26, have now been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, and remain in custody.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
