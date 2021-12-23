Runaway train wagons were left unsecured before derailment
Unsecured train wagons broke free and derailed after "miscommunication" between staff, a report has found.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said 22 wagons ran two red lights near the Old Bank sidings at Toton, Nottinghamshire, at about 04:45 GMT on 17 January.
An inquiry found the wagons "ran away because no-one had secured [them] with either handbrakes or scotches".
The report made four safety recommendations.
After the wagons were left unsecured the air trapped in brake systems "leaked away", the report said, which allowed them to move.
The front four wagons were brought to a halt more than half a mile away at a trap point, a track safety feature designed to stop unauthorised carriages getting on to a mainline.
Staff at Old Bank "were routinely leaving trains unsecured for short periods of time", according to the report, which said DB Cargo "had no clear process" setting out roles for when trains arrived.
The report recommended DB Cargo examine how many trains are left unsecured in yards and depots, "review and improve" how it deals with trains arriving on site, and "review its current arrangements for supervising, monitoring and auditing safety in its yards and sidings".
It also said Network Rail should review its risk assessments for trap points.
DB Cargo has been approached for a comment.
