Nottingham man denies murder of woman found injured in garden
- Published
A man has denied the murder of a woman who died after being found seriously injured in her garden.
Stacey Clay, 39, was discovered in Andover Road, Bestwood, Nottingham, following a disturbance at about 06:00 BST on 19 May this year. She died in hospital two weeks later.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Matthew Farmer pleaded not guilty to her murder.
The 42-year-old, of Logan Street, Bulwell, remains in custody.
He is due to stand trial on 12 January.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.