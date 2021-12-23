Nottinghamshire officers rescue man from car sinking in lake
Police officers waded into an icy lake to rescue a man from a sinking car.
They had seen the vehicle roll down a hill, float across the water and start sinking in the lake in Annesley, Nottinghamshire, at about 23:30 GMT on Wednesday.
The officers could see there was only a few inches of air left between the man's head and the roof.
They waded out and smashed the window, pulled him out and dragged him back to dry land.
The man was treated by a paramedic and taken to hospital, where he is currently recovering from hypothermia.
Other than exposure to the cold and a cut to one of their heads, the officers were uninjured.
'Putting people first'
Det Sgt Dave Prest, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The officers showed real courage and determination by wading into the freezing cold water to rescue him.
"Police officers always put the safety of the public first and are always there when people are in their hour of need.
"With support from our emergency service colleagues the man received treatment and I hope he goes on to make a full recovery."
