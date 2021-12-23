Nottingham street shooting drug gang members jailed
- Published
Two members of a gang involved in a turf dispute that led to "tit-for-tat" shootings have been jailed.
Alexsandro Woolery and Kiefer Smith, both 28, helped to sell cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.
The group's leader Akeem Chand, who shot a rival in the neck, was jailed for life in October.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday Woolery was jailed for 22 years and Smith for 17 years.
Both Woolery, formerly of Portland Road, Carlton, and Smith, formerly of Dallman Close, Hucknall, were convicted by a jury of two charges - conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition without a certificate.
Each of them had previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class A and class B drugs.
The trials heard the gang members spent large sums of money on designer clothing and jewellery.
Chand was an aspiring drill musician and used luxury holidays to film professionally-produced videos.
The gang came to police attention after a series of linked shootings in early 2019.
In one incident in May 2019 a member of a rival criminal gang was shot in the neck as gang leader and aspiring drill music star Akeem Chand fired multiple shots into his car as it travelled along a residential street in the early evening.
Det Ch Insp Richard Bull said: "Woolery and Smith were part of an extremely dangerous gang whose members thought nothing of firing lethal weapons in the street.
"At the time of their arrest the gang's behaviour was becoming more and more extreme and it really was a matter of good fortune that nobody was killed or seriously injured during these incidents."
