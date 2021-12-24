Public exposed to 'pepper spray' during argument
Members of the public are thought to have been exposed to pepper spray during a city centre argument.
One man, who was reported to be carrying a knife, sprayed another man in the face in Nottingham's Old Market Square before fleeing.
The victim was treated for pain and irritation to his eyes, caused by what police believe was pepper spray.
Officers have arrested two men over the disturbance, which happened at about 13:40 GMT on Thursday.
People in the immediate vicinity were also affected by exposure to the spray, according to Nottinghamshire Police.
Det Sgt Andy Buxton said: "Thankfully no-one was seriously injured during this isolated incident but we are continuing to work hard to establish exactly what happened."
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in public. Officers seized a cannister of spray and two knives when they searched him.
A 33-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the altercation.
