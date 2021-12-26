Cable fault leaves hundreds of homes in Mansfield Woodhouse without power
Hundreds of homes were left without electricity on Boxing Day morning after a fault to an underground cable.
More than 1,800 properties were affected from about 07:00 GMT in the Mansfield Woodhouse area of Nottinghamshire.
Western Power Distribution (WPD) said all customers had supply restored after about an hour.
The energy company added engineers were carrying out repairs at a substation on Brookside Avenue.
"We reconfigured the network to get power restored to those affected," a spokesperson added.
WPD also apologised for any inconvenience caused.
