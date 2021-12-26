Man threatened with knife after Nottingham post-crash pursuit
- Published
A man who followed a driver who failed to stop after a crash was threatened with a kitchen knife when he caught up with the car, police said.
A Vauxhall Mokka went into the back of a Audi A5 in Manvers Street, Nottingham, on Thursday evening.
It said the Audi driver then followed the Vauxhall - which did not stop after the crash - to a house in St Ann's.
A man returned with a large knife and told the other man to "move on", Nottinghamshire Police said.
Police said the driver of the Audi had been on his way to the Motorpoint Arena with his wife when the crash happened at about 19:00 GMT.
After the Vauxhall driver failed to stop, the couple followed him to Kelvedon Gardens, in St Ann's.
'Very upsetting ordeal'
A man entered a house and returned with a knife, threatening the man who drove away fearing for the couple's safety, the force added.
Sgt Sharonjjt Powar said it was a "very upsetting ordeal" for the couple.
"The car crash alone was enough to spoil their night but matters were made even worse by the other driver's failure to stop and then producing a knife," she said.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening a person with a blade.
