BMW smashes through front of Nottingham wedding dress shop
- Published
The front of a wedding dress shop was destroyed when a car smashed into it.
Dream Wedding Dress, in Derby Road, Nottingham, was hit by a BMW in the early hours of Monday, causing major damage.
Owner Kathryn Parsons said it was "emotional and very upsetting" seeing what had happened to the business she has run for more than 10 years.
She said customer orders were safe but it could take months for the company to recover.
"It's been difficult because Covid has meant that non-essential shops have been closed for a large number of months," said Ms Parsons.
"So it's not great timing, and January to March are usually our busiest trading months, so we will be missing that."
Ms Parsons said she was woken just after 02:00 GMT on Monday and her husband went to look.
"To his horror he got to the shop to find police, ambulance and fire all there, and basically the shop front right across the road," she said.
"I was very emotional about it because we have had the shop for over 10 years and it is a huge part of my life. It was very upsetting."
Mrs Parsons said they could not access the building until it had been assessed by structural engineers, but reassured customers their wedding dresses were safe.
"Nobody's dress is in peril," she added.
'Nowhere to live'
"We will have lost a lot of stock but all dresses belonging to brides are not in the shop and the ones on order will be delivered to a different address.
"We have just got to take one day at a time."
She said a man living above the shop was staying in a hotel until the building was deemed safe.
"He had to leave in the middle of the night with just his telephone and whatever he was stood up in," she said.
"He's in a worst position than us because he has nowhere to live."
Nottinghamshire Police said it closed a section of Derby Road for several hours after the crash.
A spokesman added: "The two people in the vehicle got out safely and were uninjured. No other injuries were reported and no arrests were made."
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.
