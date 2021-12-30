Man charged over Christmas Day stabbing in Mansfield
A man has been charged with stabbing another man on Christmas Day.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to Southwell Road West in Mansfield shortly after 19:30 GMT on Saturday following reports of an assault.
The force said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious abdominal injuries.
Mark Fugler, 58, of the same address, pleaded not guilty to maliciously wounding with intent at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He was released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 24 January.
