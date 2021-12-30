Three charged with arson after Mansfield house fire
Three men have been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a house fire.
Police and fire crews were called to a report of a front door on fire in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, just after 04:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Police said no-one was inside the house but damage was caused to the door and doormat, and there was smoke damage inside the property.
The men are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
'Incredibly dangerous'
Police said when officers arrived at the property in Broomhill Lane they saw a car leaving the scene.
The car was stopped and the men, two aged 21 and one aged 43, were arrested and later charged.
One of the men has also been charged with driving with excess alcohol and driving with no insurance.
Another has also been charged with permitting use of a motor vehicle with no insurance.
Det Sgt Gary Hewson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Thankfully no-one was injured but there is always the potential for fire to spiral out of control.
"Fire can have incredibly dangerous consequences, especially if people are living in adjoining properties."
