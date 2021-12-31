Nottingham City Transport bus services cut back over driver shortages
- Published
Nottingham bus services are being cut back to deal with driver shortages.
Nottingham City Transport, which operates routes in the city, says it will be temporarily running a Saturday timetable on weekdays from 10 January.
It said in recent weeks about 5% of its drivers had been self-isolating due to Covid.
The company was already about 5% short of what it needed to run the full timetable because of a national shortage of bus drivers.
The NightBus network will also be suspended.
Managing director David Astill said: "Prior to Christmas, despite our best efforts, our service reliability was not at the standard our customers expect or at a standard we are happy to continue delivering.
"By adopting this revised timetable, customers will be able to plan around the level of service we feel we can confidently and consistently deliver."
The firm advised customers to check the Nottingham City Transport website for the latest information and revised timetables.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.