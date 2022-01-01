Arrest after man found with face and jaw injuries in Nottingham
- Published
A man has been arrested after another man was found with face and jaw injuries at a bus stop in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police found the man with blood "pooling down his face" in Beastmarket Hill at about 09:45 GMT on Wednesday.
The victim was reportedly involved in an incident in Bobbers Mill Road, Radford, before making his way to the city centre.
A 40-year-old man was arrested shortly after and has since been bailed.
Police said the injured man was given first aid before being taken to hospital.
The full extent of his injuries is still not known, the force added.
The arrested man was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent, and was bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.
Det Con Paul Crofts said: "We would like to reassure the public that we believe the victim and suspect are known to each other and there is no wider risk."
Police have appealed for witnesses.
