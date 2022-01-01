Nine Nottinghamshire Police officers assaulted in new year attacks
Nine officers were assaulted while responding to incidents on New Year's Eve and in the early hours of New Year's Day, a police force has said.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were kicked, punched and spat in a range of attacks across the county.
This included two female officers, one of whom was bitten on her arm and leg with the other punched in the face and chest in Bulwell.
The force said attacks on officers were "totally unacceptable".
A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker following the Bulwell attack, in Willow Hill Close at about 22:40 GMT on Friday.
Earlier in the evening, shortly after 17:30, two more officers who attended a disturbance in Potter Street, Worksop, were kicked, resulting in a 50-year-old man and 48-year-old woman being arrested.
Hours later, at about 23:00, a police officer was headbutted to the mouth while trying to get a man to leave the area in Leeming Street, Mansfield.
A 21-year-old man was detained on suspicion of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty.
'Not just part of the job'
In the early hours of New Year's Day, two officers were assaulted - with one bitten on the arm - at an address in the Sneinton area of Nottingham at about 04:45.
A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the attack.
Another disturbance in the early hours, in Furlong Street, Arnold, resulted in an officer being kicked, with his colleague spat at.
A 30-year-old woman was held on suspicion of common assault and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
None of the assaulted officers were seriously injured, the force said, but "their welfare is being looked after".
Insp Sue Wain said: "Assaults on front-line emergency service workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public when they are most in need are totally unacceptable.
"This is not just part of the job and any assault on police officers - physical or verbal - will be dealt with accordingly."
