Do not visit A&E just for Covid test, Nottingham hospital asks

A hospital has asked people to stop showing up hoping to get a Covid test.

Emergency Department staff at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham put out a short message saying it is "not a test centre".

There have been national shortages of both Lateral Flow Tests and PCRs reported in the last few weeks.

A spokesperson for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) said people were visiting looking for PCR tests last week.

In a video message reposted on Monday, a spokesman said: "If you need to be in our Emergency Department, you will be tested for Covid.

"But please do not come here only to be tested. We are not a test centre."

It comes shortly after health bosses in Nottinghamshire put out an "urgent plea" for people to only use A&E in an emergency.

They said this is because the county's health services are facing "huge pressure".

NUH has recently suspended non-essential visits due to high case rates.

