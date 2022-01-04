Police appeal after Mansfield moped owner fights off thief
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a man fought off a teenager who tried to steal his moped.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 63-year-old owner had stopped near a petrol station in Jubilee Way South in Mansfield at about 13:10 GMT on 27 December when he was accosted.
The vehicle was damaged in a struggle, with the suspect fleeing in the direction of Sawley Drive.
The owner suffered minor wrist injuries.
Police said the suspect was white, aged between 15 and 19, with a slim build and dark brown hair.
Det Con Louise Foster said: "This attempted robbery left the victim feeling very shaken and we are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to find the person responsible."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.