Study finds avid fantasy football fans face mental health risk
- Published
Avid players of fantasy football suffer negative effects on their mental health, researchers have found.
Sports psychologists at Nottingham Trent University said fans who engaged most with the game were more likely to suffer low mood and anxiety, although most players' health was unaffected.
The game sees people earn points for imaginary teams, based on the performance of real-life players.
The researchers argued more should be done to monitor game time.
The study of about 2,000 players, done via an online questionnaire, suggested the majority were unaffected.
But a quarter of participants reported mild low mood - which can include sadness, anger, frustration, tiredness and low self-esteem - when playing, researching or thinking about the game.
This increased to 44% for "high engagement" players.
High engagement was classed as those who played in six or more leagues at the same time, played for more than 45 minutes a day, researched for more than an hour a day, or spent more than two hours a day thinking about fantasy football.
The research also found that mild anxiety rose from a fifth of participants to 34%, and disruption to players' lives more than doubled from 14% overall to 37% in players who spent most time engaging with the game.
Dr Luke Wilkins, an expert in sport and exercise psychology at the university, said: "While it's positive that only a minority report mental health issues in relation to their fantasy football, it is concerning that higher levels of engagement appear to increase the likelihood of experiencing issues with mood and anxiety and seem to be having a negative impact on players' lives.
"Fantasy football is unwinnable for the vast majority that play and it is possible that the more a person is invested, the more negatively impacted they will be when they 'lose'."
The researchers argue that game developers and the players themselves should do more to monitor the amount of time being dedicated to the game.
Participants in the study were from 96 nationalities, had an average age of 33 and 96% were male.
The study, which also involved Newman University, Anglia Ruskin University and Derwent Rural Counselling Service, is published in the journal Human Behaviour and Emerging Technologies.
