Arrest after man injured in Worksop attack
- Published
A man has been arrested after another man was injured when he was attacked with a blunt object.
Officers were called to reports of a man being attacked in Osberton View in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Tuesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim suffered a cut above his eye during the incident.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Sgt Lee Mulligan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The force treats all reports involving weapons and violence seriously.
"Officers quickly made an arrest in connection with this isolated incident and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk