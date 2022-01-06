Woman jailed for robbing Nottingham man, 81, in his home
A woman who threatened an 81-year-old with a knife during a robbery in his home has been jailed for seven years.
Nottinghamshire Police said Joanne Duke made friends with the victim while he sold items outside his flat in Bulwell in July last year.
Two weeks later she asked to use his toilet before stealing £250.
The 45-year-old, of Wingbourne Walk in Bulwell, pleaded guilty to robbery when appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Police said Duke had previous convictions for assault, burglary, criminal damage, robbery and theft, with fingerprint evidence tying her to the scene.
PC Conor Bullivant said the defendant "targeted an elderly man in his own home, despite the kindness he showed her".
"This was an incredibly distressing experience for [her] victim, and the sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence," he said.
