Trowell: Couple in 80s attacked in bed by intruder
A couple in their 80s have been threatened and "viciously assaulted" as they slept in their beds.
The attacker broke into the house in Stoney Lane, Trowell, and demanded money at about 00:25 GMT.
The woman suffered cuts to her head, severe swelling to her arm and a possible broken jaw.
Her husband sustained injuries to his face, arms and body but police said the injuries to both victims were not thought to be life-threatening.
Higher police presence
Det Sgt Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This is an extremely violent attack on two elderly people who were sleeping in their own home.
"Incidents like this can have a huge impact on someone both mentally and physically, and we will do everything in our power to support these two victims.
"Our officers have been at the scene throughout the night and will continue to be at the address conducting inquires to help put the pieces together to find whoever carried out this violent assault."
The force said residents could expect to see "a higher police presence to reassure the public that we are there should anyone want to speak to us".
Anyone with information on the attack has been asked to come forward.
