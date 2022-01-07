Beales: Former Mansfield department store to become community hub
- Published
A former department store is to become a multi-agency "hub" for community services after being bought by the local council.
Beales closed in Mansfield in 2020 after the firm collapsed.
The building, in Queen Street, will now be used as Mansfield District Council's new headquarters.
There will also be space for educational, enterprise and health and wellbeing services, along with retail space for food and drink outlets.
The hub will be called Mansfield Connect and is part of a larger scheme to regenerate the town centre.
The council said purchasing the site would improve its chances of securing money from the government's Levelling Up Fund (LUF) to help pay for the regeneration.
Mansfield District Council executive mayor Andy Abrahams said: "Consolidating public services in one town centre space makes so much sense, for both the delivery of those services to our community, and the wider economic benefits for the town centre.
"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our town's fortunes and prospects for the better."
The council said organisations that have expressed an interest in getting involved with the hub include Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham Trent University and NHS health partners.
Mansfield has been identified by the government as an area in need of economic recovery, regeneration and improved transport.
The council has been awarded £125,000 to help draw up its bid for money from the government's Levelling Up Fund.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk