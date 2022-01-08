Sword-fighting events plan to tell Newark Castle's story
- Published
Events including sword-fighting and falconry displays are being planned for Newark Castle to help people learn more about its history.
The Gilstrap Charity is inviting organisations to apply for funding for events that will benefit residents.
The National Civil War Centre has applied to run three free events in 2022, which include live performances, medieval re-enactors and castle tours.
They are planned for 9 April, 19/20 August and 17 September.
The centre is applying for £5,930 to fund the events from the Gilstrap Charity, of which Newark and Sherwood District Council is the sole trustee, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
In its application, the National Civil War Centre said: "Newark Castle is often seen by local residents as an attractive backdrop to photos or a place to walk the dog or eat a picnic.
"These events will enable a wide audience to learn more about the castle's history and its place in the town, whilst enjoying a fun, active day out.
"Longer-term benefits include increased historical knowledge, an increased sense of pride in one's local environment, and a greater number of local residents and tourists visiting the town centre."
Potted history of Newark Castle
- Construction of Newark Castle, which was originally built as a bishop's palace, started in 1123
- King John died there in 1216 after contracting dysentery during a campaign in eastern England
- During the English Civil War, the castle withstood three sieges by Parliamentarian rebels, in 1642, 1644 and 1646
- In 1889, the castle opened a new garden in honour of Queen Victoria, who was celebrating her 70th birthday
- A Heritage Lottery grant in 2000 allowed the refurbishment of the garden, which included the building of a bandstand that featured on the original Victorian plans
A meeting to discuss the funding application is due to be held by the council on Tuesday.
Last year the Newark Towns Fund Board, made up of private and public bodies and businesses. submitted the Newark 'Town Investment Plan'.
It outlines 30 projects to span the next 30 years, including plans to regenerate the town centre, boost business and improve infrastructure.
The plan includes the Castle Gate House project which aims to transform the 12th Century castle into a major attraction for residents and visitors.
It is expected to be signed off in March.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk