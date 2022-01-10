Wilko announces plans to close 15 stores this year
- Published
Retailer Wilko is planning to close 15 stores this year, the company has confirmed.
The firm, based in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, said the stores were part of a review prompted by a number of leases coming to an end.
Bosses said they would consult with landlords and work with staff about other opportunities.
The GMB union said it was "another nail in the High Street's coffin" and warned hundreds of jobs could be lost.
The affected stores are:
- Bournemouth
- Stockton
- The Fort
- Shipley
- Scunthorpe
- Narborough Road
- Grantham
- Redditch
- Rotherham
- Skegness
- Sutton Coldfield
- Edmonton Green
- Llanelli
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Cleethorpes
It currently has 414 stores in the UK.
Apology to communities
Wilko said the closures would not affect its new openings or stores relocation programme.
The firm's chief executive, Jerome Saint-Marc, said: "As a business we're evolving and this includes working with landlords for more favourable terms, as well as looking at locations and store formats.
"We'll continue to pull together to make our business better to secure the future of over 16,000 team members.
"We'll be doing everything we can to support our affected team members who will be offered any available positions in nearby stores.
"We apologise to those communities where stores are closing."
Roger Jenkins, GMB national officer, said: "These closures are devastating for Wilko workers and the communities who use them.
"It's yet another nail in the High Street's coffin and GMB calls on councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents.
"Empty high streets and shopping centres are in no-one's interest and but with 400 shops a week closing, this is inevitable, unless the costs of premises can be reduced.
"GMB will now meet with Wilko members to discuss our next steps."
The company said 11 of the 15 stores had an alternative Wilko within a five-mile radius.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.