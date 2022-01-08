Nottinghamshire Police sees increase in festive drink-drive arrests
More than 220 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving during a festive campaign by Nottinghamshire Police.
The force ran the campaign throughout December with patrols stopping and breathalysing motorists.
Officers arrested 171 people on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and 52 of driving under the influence of drugs.
The total figure of 223 is an increase on the 198 arrested the previous year.
Following the campaign, Nottinghamshire Police has renewed a call for motorists not to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.
Inspector Jon Scurr, from the force, said: "We put an extra spotlight on drink and drug-driving offences over the Christmas holidays in the hope of making people think twice about their actions.
"But unfortunately, as these figures show, hundreds of people clearly have not made the correct choice and are now facing driving bans and fines."
