Nottingham: Man held after cars and house struck with hammer
- Published
A man was arrested by armed police using a Taser after several cars and a house were struck with a hammer.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Minver Crescent, in Aspley, Nottingham, just before 03:30 GMT on Monday.
A 30-year-old man was detained on suspicion of criminal damage and affray.
The suspect was unhurt but later taken to hospital for further assessment, the force added.
Police said the window and door of a house was damaged just before the arrival of officers.
Sgt Janine Barnes said: "This was a good bit of work by officers who handled a very challenging situation in a calm, measured and professional way.
"Tasers were introduced to help officers deal with incidents just like this and, in the right hands, can minimise the risk of harm to everyone involved."
