Nottingham arsonist attacked firefighter with metal bar
A man who deliberately set fire to his flat then attacked a firefighter has been jailed.
Crews were called to the first-floor property on Helston Drive in Bilborough, Nottingham, by a member of the public in December 2020.
Reuben Woolley hit the firefighter on his helmet with a metal bar as he entered the flat, police said.
The 38-year-old was jailed for three years and six months at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
Nottinghamshire Police said that after knocking the firefighter down, Woolley hit the man again, causing him to fall onto his breathing equipment, injuring his shoulders and back.
'Particularly unpleasant'
Officers said he also spat at two detention officers when he was in custody.
At an earlier court hearing, Woolley admitted arson, causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
Det Con Wendy Brown said the episode was "particularly unpleasant".
"Emergency responders should never be met with this kind of aggression and they certainly should not have to face being assaulted whilst they are trying to do their job," she added.
Woolley was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.
