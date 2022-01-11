Man admits damaging Broxtowe MP's office four times
A man has been sentenced after admitting smashing the door of an MP's office four times in five weeks.
Jevan Slater pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal damage to Broxtowe MP Darren Henry's office in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, last year.
The 24-year-old was handed a community order, curfew and fine at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
District Judge Jonathan Straw said the offences were "serious, deliberate and targeted acts of criminal damage".
The court heard each offence was committed after Slater had been drinking heavily.
The judge said: "They are plainly serious individually and more serious collectively as they demonstrate a persistent and targeted course of conduct.
"You have never been in trouble before but in the latter part of last year you committed four serious, deliberate and targeted acts of criminal damage against the MP Darren Henry's office."
The judge added: "Not only do they cause upset and inconvenience for those that have to tidy and repair the effects of your criminality, but they also cause concern because those at the office are unaware who the perpetrator is at the time of the offence and are unaware whether it is building to an event more serious."
He said that there is also a "great deal of sensitivity around those in public office" at the moment.
The offences took place at the Conservative MP's constituency office in Derby Road on 26 October, 3 and 9 November and 1 December, the court heard.
Slater was sentenced on Tuesday - his 24th birthday - to a 12-month community order, including 15 rehabilitation days.
The judge also handed him a three-month curfew, meaning he will have to remain at his home address of Birley Street, Stapleford, between 19:00 and 07:00 daily.
He was fined £85 and told to pay £95 in compensation.
