Nottingham student to speak to parliamentary spiking inquiry
A student who said she was spiked with a needle on a night out in Nottingham said more action needed to be taken "to prevent it happening to anyone else".
Zara Owen said she blacked out soon after arriving at a club in October.
Dozens of women have also spoken out about suspected spiking incidents across the UK since.
The 20-year-old said she hoped to highlight the scale of the problem when addressing a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.
The House of Commons' Home Affairs Committee opened an inquiry into spiking incidents in December.
'Horrendous attacks'
Ms Owen, a French and Spanish student at the University of Nottingham, said she went with her friends to Pryzm nightclub in Nottingham city centre, but cannot remember anything else from the evening.
She said she was found on her own in a takeaway, and in the morning found a pin prick mark on her leg.
In speaking to MPs she said she hoped she "will be shining a light on the horrendous attacks that are happening and make them more aware of them".
"This is still happening, maybe it's not spoken about as much but it is still happening," she said.
"Now the government's more aware they can impose things which they couldn't have done before.
"I don't know what to expect, but hopefully it will make a difference."
Ms Owen said she has continued going out "with some more precautions", but said she did not "want to let it ruin my nights out".
She said: "Why should I as a victim of spiking stop myself from having fun?
"There are days where it slips my mind completely, and there are days when it comes up and I remember what happened to me and it knocks me for a bit."
In December Nottinghamshire Police said it had received 146 reports of alleged needle spikings, with another 143 cases where people believed their drinks had been tampered with.
Ms Owen said she was pleased with the police response since she reported her case but has called for stricter security checks on entry into clubs and additional measures when potential victims attend hospital.
"I was one of the first so I think people were a bit shocked," she said.
"I was at hospital for eight hours, and I had a triage and background checks and that was it.
"I would want them to do some sort of check up - you've got a drug inside your body, you could be suffering from the effects of that.
"They can take our experience of it as a stepping stone to sort this whole thing out."
