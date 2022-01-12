Fashion designer Sir Paul Smith joins special Royal order
- Published
Fashion designer Sir Paul Smith has described how he loves seeing people enjoy his creations, as he picked up a prestigious Royal honour.
Sir Paul was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle.
The Nottingham designer, who has worked in the industry for six decades, was recognised for his achievements in British fashion.
He said the honour was special because few people receive it.
'Nothing better'
Wearing one of his own tailored suits for the ceremony, he joked: "I was made a CBE by the Queen, received my knighthood from Prince Charles and now with William, I've got the full set."
He said his love of life keeps him going.
"Creativity is a very interesting stimulant because there's nothing better than having a lovely idea and then turning that idea into reality and seeing that people are enjoying what you've created.
"That's very nice," he said.
"It's also very much about longevity - you've been consistently contributing to society, employment, exports, and [have] enthusiasm and energy for young people."
The Order of the Companions of Honour was established in 1917 by George V to recognise service of national importance and is sometimes regarded as the junior honour to the Order of Merit. It is made up of the sovereign and 65 members.
Sir Paul's brand, which produces shoes, fragrances and ready-to-wear clothes for men and women, has stores in more than 70 countries with flagship outlets in New York, London, Tokyo and Milan - as well as a shop in his home city of Nottingham.
He is known for his trademark multi-coloured stripes and classic British tailoring.
He was taught tailoring by his then girlfriend and now wife Pauline Denyer, a Royal College of Art fashion graduate, who later encouraged him to open his first shop in 1970 with £600 he had saved.
Sir Paul went on to launch his first men's collection and later a collection for women and has previously dressed and accessorised celebrities such as David Bowie, Daniel Day-Lewis and the England football team.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.