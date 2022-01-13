Four police officers attacked at Nottingham A&E department
By David Pittam
BBC News
- Published
Four police officers were assaulted after arresting a suspect and taking him to an A&E department.
Police said the 41-year-old had been detained and brought to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre over injuries "consistent with him falling over".
While there, the force said the suspect punched two female officers - one in the face and the other to the head.
He also bit a male officer and put another in a headlock and punched him repeatedly, police added.
Nottinghamshire Police said the assaults occurred just before 23:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The suspect had earlier been arrested in Broxtowe on suspicion of assaulting a prison officer at HMP Nottingham last year.
The force said in addition to his injuries, he appeared to be "heavily under the influence of drink and drugs".
He was further arrested for "assaulting four emergency workers".
After being seen by medical staff, he was taken into custody.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.