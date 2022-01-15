Man charged with assaulting police at Nottingham A&E
A man has been charged with assaulting four police officers who took him to hospital.
Police said the 41-year-old was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham due to his "level of intoxication" on Wednesday night.
They said the two male and two female officers were assaulted inside the A&E department.
The man has been charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
He has also been charged with assaulting someone at HMP Nottingham last year.
Investigating officer PC Rebekah Jackson said: "Assaults on emergency workers are treated very seriously by Nottinghamshire Police and I can assure anyone who assaults our officers that we will put them in front of magistrates as soon as possible."
