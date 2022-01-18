Nottingham to Lincoln: Firms' views sought on rail improvements
- Published
A consultation has begun on plans to improve rail routes between Nottingham, Newark and Lincoln.
The proposals would see the number of hourly train services on the route rise from one to two per hour, according to transport body Midlands Connect.
Track and signalling improvements are also planned to cut end-to-end journey times from 55 to 45 minutes.
Businesses have been asked to give their views in an online consultation, which runs until 11 February.
Midlands Connect said line speed work was expected to be completed between 2022 and 2026, but it was looking at "ways to improve service frequency in the medium term".
Karen Heppenstall, head of rail at Midlands Connect, said: "The case for upgrades on this route is clear: slow and infrequent rail services between Nottingham and Lincoln mean that only a small proportion of journeys along this corridor are made by train.
"Midlands Connect is committed to changing that and to gathering the best possible evidence outlining why these improvements are so sorely needed."
