Homes plan for crumbling Bath Mill complex in Mansfield
By Gavin Bevis and Andrew Topping
BBC News
- Published
Plans to convert a disused mill complex into a housing development have been given the green light.
The Bath Mill site, off Bath Lane in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was built between 1822 and 1831 but has not been used since 1984.
Since then it has become a magnet for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.
Now Mansfield District Council has approved an application for the building to be restored and the site redeveloped.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the mill was initially used as a water-powered textile mill before being converted into a hosiery mill.
All that remains of the former mill are the outline footprints of the building, part of the demolished building, the remaining structure of the former cottages and the large, free-standing red chimney.
Under the new plans, approved on Monday, the existing dilapidated mill cottages will be altered and refurbished to provide two new cottages, a flat and a maisonette.
A replica mill will also be built to provide eight two-bedroom homes under one block, while two separate blocks of three terraced homes are also planned.
Planning documents state the replica mill will be based on the footings of the previous mill building.
Labour's Andy Wetton, who represents Meden and sits on the planning committee, said: "It would be a big feather in the cap to get this place developed again."
