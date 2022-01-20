M1: Drivers warned of delays after serious crash in Nottinghamshire
Part of the M1 motorway is expected to be closed for several hours following a "serious collision".
National Highways said the southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 26 and 25 in Nottinghamshire.
It added there were currently delays of 30 minutes in the area, with congestion going back to junction 27.
Motorists have been advised to follow diversions and allow extra time for their journeys. No further details of the crash have been released.
Derbyshire Police's roads policing unit said on Twitter there was congestion around junction 28 of the M1, leading to the A38, the A52 and the A61, as a result of the collision.
