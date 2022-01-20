Arnold: Appeal after dog walker hurt in 'cowardly attack'
Police are increasing patrols in a Nottinghamshire park after a dog walker was assaulted.
The woman was walking in Killisick Park, Arnold, at about 19:00 GMT on Friday when she was hit in the back of the head, Nottinghamshire Police said.
After falling to the ground she was reportedly hit in the face several times and sustained facial injuries.
The force said it was "pursuing lines of enquiry to find those responsible for this cowardly attack".
Insp Chris Jury, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "While our enquiries into this isolated incident remain ongoing, we have increased our patrols in the park and surrounding area to provide reassurance to the public and show people that we are there for them.
"Our colleagues at Gedling Borough Council have also put extra neighbourhood warden patrols into the area."
