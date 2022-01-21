Colin Slater: Notts County tributes to sports commentator postponed
A planned tribute to a former BBC sports broadcaster has been postponed after the match was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Colin Slater, who died this month at the age of 87, was known as the voice of Notts County, thanks to his coverage for BBC Radio Nottingham.
The club said it had planned to honour his life at its home match against Barnet later.
However, the match has been called off on medical grounds.
Barnet reported several Covid cases in their camp and have injury problems.
Planned tributes to Mr Slater will now take place at County's home match against Grimsby on 5 February.
"The club are also considering further permanent options to recognise Colin beyond his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2014, his appointment as an honorary vice-president following his retirement and the naming of the Meadow Lane media lounge in his honour," a club statement said.
Actress Vicky McClure, a County fan, has also been sharing her memories of Mr Slater.
"I've got so many lovely memories of Colin," she told BBC Radio Nottingham.
"He was always so welcoming. The passion he put into that club was something else.
"He's well-known throughout the football world. County will be a very different place without him."
County's chief executive Jason Turner said: "Everyone at Meadow Lane is heartbroken to have lost not only an iconic figure in the club's history, but also a great friend.
"I have been incredibly privileged to have got to know Colin well since my arrival at the club six years ago, working closely with him on many projects, travelling with him to away matches and enjoying his company at social events.
"As everyone knows, Colin was staunchly passionate about many things, not least Notts County, and he was an inspirational figure to be around."
