Nature reserve swan deaths likely to be caused by bird flu
- Published
The recent deaths of a number of swans at a Nottinghamshire nature reserve are likely to have been caused by bird flu, a wildlife trust has said.
There have been reports of several dead swans being found at Attenborough Nature Reserve during the past week.
Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said the deaths had been reported to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).
A trust spokesperson said the risk to humans from bird flu was very low.
However, visitors have been warned not to touch any dead or sick birds.
The wildlife trust said anyone who came across a dead bird on its sites should contact Defra, and added anyone who came across a sick bird should contact the RSPCA.
Wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months can carry bird flu, and this can lead to cases in poultry and other captive birds.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone came into force across Great Britain on 3 November, meaning bird keepers must keep their flock separate from wild birds.
