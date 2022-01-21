Arrest after woman killed in Oxton crash
A man has been arrested after a woman was killed in a crash in a Nottinghamshire village.
Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on Southwell Road in Oxton at about 20:10 GMT on Wednesday.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said a woman, 25, "sadly died at the scene".
A man, 34, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving whilst disqualified and driving when over the prescribed alcohol limit.
He has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries, the force said.
Sgt Mark Baker said: "A woman has tragically lost her life following this incident in Oxton and we have specialist officers supporting her family through this incredibly sad time.
"Our investigation is continuing into what happened and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch."
