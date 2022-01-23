BBC News

Officer bitten on leg during Nottingham pub fight call out

Police were called to reports of a group fighting following an argument

Three police officers have been injured while dealing with a pub brawl.

The response officers suffered minor injuries and one was bitten on the leg after a fight broke out at The Rose Inn in Moor Road, Strelley, on Sunday.

Police said the fighting had spilled out in to the car park at about 00:50 GMT and a knife was reportedly brandished.

Two men, aged 39 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of affray and police assault.

The 36-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

