Audi sports car worth £100k seized by police
- Published
A sports car worth about £100,000 has been seized after it sped past police officers "loudly" revving its engine.
Nottinghamshire Police said the Audi R8 Spyder was seized on Sunday evening in Nottingham.
Officers said they saw the vehicle swerving in and out of traffic and aggressively accelerating at junctions.
In a post on Facebook, the force said the driver and a passenger "were not too happy they were walking" after the car was taken at the roadside.
The post said: "A bright yellow Audi R8 Spyder was spotted being driven in an antisocial manner.
"It sped past officers, loudly revved its engine, swerved in and out of traffic, and aggressively accelerated away from junctions.
"After following the Audi officers caught up with the driver to speak with them."
The force said the driver had already been issued a notice a few weeks earlier due to their "antisocial and careless driving", which led to them seizing the vehicle.
